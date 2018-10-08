New autoclave developments

One of Britain’s leading autoclave manufacturers, Priorclave, is taking the opportunity to unveil new technological advances to its range of laboratory and research grade autoclave designs and performance on stand D06-7 (Hall 3A) at this year’s Medica exhibition.

Priorclave will be showing its QCS 100 litre front-loading autoclave. It will be fitted with Tactrol 3, this incorporates the very latest advances in microprocessor controls and Bee Live, which gives the autoclave Wi-Fi connectivity and which will be demonstrated in real time.



Tactrol 3 is a new generation of controllers with a crystal clear user interface LCD display and presents simplistic setting functions. A quick-view menu shows all the functions that have been set on any select program. Once the screen has been accessed by pressing the ‘OK’ button settings can be easily altered using left and right arrows. Through the quick-view menu lab staff also can enable or disable Loadsense, freesteam, media warming, delayed start and vacuum settings.



For environments where pre-programs need to be tamperproof, Priorclave has incorporated full setting security managed with passcodes and a manual key-switch.



The other key development to be seen for the first time at any time is Bee Live, a system bringing Wi-Fi connectivity to the entire range of Priorclave laboratory autoclaves and research sterilisers. It provides immediate connectivity to a variety of Wi-Fi enabled devices such as smart phones, tablets, iPads and laptops, enabling lab staff to remotely monitor sterilising parameters.



The company will be running a live demonstration throughout the Medica exhibition on stand D06-7 (hall 3), with automatic data transferred from the QCS front loading and a remotely sited smart tablet.