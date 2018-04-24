New assays facilitate drug discovery

Bio-Techne has expanded the automation capabilities of its popular Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD)-branded RNAscope in situ hybridisation (ISH) technology with the launch of several new and updated assays. The developments increase both access to, and use of, RNAscope and improve overall robustness and ease-of-use. The continued investment in automation builds on successful agreements with equipment providers and is driven by Bio-Techne’s desire to facilitate drug discovery and development via rapid, easy, and accurate gene expression detection and localization.

The new RNAscope VS Duplex Kit, developed for the Discovery Ultra Automated IHC/ISH slide staining systems from Roche, delivers simultaneous in situ detection of two RNA species on an automated platform. The assay enables experiments such as co-localisation studies and gene expression profiling in specific cell types identifiable with known markers. Such dual staining is notoriously difficult to achieve with traditional ISH and particularly on automated staining systems. However, thanks to the signal amplification and background suppression technology, the VS Duplex Assay delivers unrivalled specificity and sensitivity with clean signals - enabling researchers to pinpoint gene expression at single-molecule sensitivity.

Aaron Mercer, Research Scientist in Histology and Imaging at Novo Nordisk commented on the VS Duplex Assay, “After running the dual ISH, the positive and negative control probes look fantastic. I do really like how the new formulation has tightened up the signal.”

Bio-Techne has also released enhanced formulations of its single-plex assays, providing improved signal-to-noise ratio and robustness. The RNAscope VS Universal HRP and AP assays, developed for the Discovery Ultra integrate with Roche's mRNA Universal Software for increased usability, with additional protocols enabling dual staining with immunohistochemistry or immunofluorescence. The updated RNAscope 2.5 VS Reagent Kit-Brown and -Red assays for the Discovery Ultra T deliver permanent and more intense staining. The enhanced properties make the assays suitable for archiving and ideal when anticipating low copy target gene expression (1–20 copies per cell).