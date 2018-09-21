New anti-microbial shadow board range

Teknomek has launched a new range of anti-microbial shadow boards developed to meet the specific needs of the pharma sector. The products are made from PVC infused with Biomaster anti-bacterial silver-ion technology, which inhibits the growth of bacteria by up to 99.9%.

The hygienic shadow boards are easy to clean. Any potential dirt traps, such as ledges, have been factored out of the design. Moreover, each board is fire-proof, water- and chemical-resistant, and the design can be tailored to include the customer's company messages.

Sue Springett, commercial manager at Teknomek, comments: "When it comes to supporting efficient and effective clean down, there really is no such thing as 'good enough'. Every detail needs to be highly considered and the new range of shadow boards means there¹s one less thing to worry about."

The boards are available in three sizes as standard: small, medium and large. They are ready to be printed in any of 12 colours with specific messaging and product labelling as required.



The shadow boards are designed to complement Teknomek equipment, such as brushes, wall mounted waste bag holders, dispensers, and including the company's new range of anti-bacterial cleaning tools. Bespoke sizes and mobile versions are available to suit specific scenarios, when required.