New analysers minimise microscopy slide reviews

Horiba UK Medical has announced the publication of scientific studies which demonstrate the excellent performance of its new HELO high-throughput fully automated haematology platform on body fluid and pathological samples. The Yumizen H2500 and H1500 automated haematology analysers within the HELO platform deliver enhanced precision for complete blood counts and white blood cell (WBC) differential testing, with body fluid analysis included as standard. This improves diagnosis, minimises unnecessary manual microscopy slide reviewing and enhances laboratory workflow, as highlighted by two recent scientific evaluation studies. has announced the publication of scientific studies which demonstrate the excellent performance of its new HELO high-throughput fully automated haematology platform on body fluid and pathological samples. The Yumizen H2500 and H1500 automated haematology analysers within the HELO platform deliver enhanced precision for complete blood counts and white blood cell (WBC) differential testing, with body fluid analysis included as standard. This improves diagnosis, minimises unnecessary manual microscopy slide reviewing and enhances laboratory workflow, as highlighted by two recent scientific evaluation studies.

The first study was undertaken by Nantes University Hospital (CHU de Nantes) focusing on the need for automated analysis of biological fluids for robust and reliable results reporting. Haematological analysis of body fluids (BF) can provide clinicians with valuable diagnostic information as it can indicate a number of serious medical conditions. Manual microscopy has traditionally been used to determine total and differentiated WBC in BFs, however, results can be affected by inter-operator variability and take time to undertake. By using an automated method of analysis of WBC in a body fluid smear, this can improve turnaround times and accuracy.

To ensure the robustness and reliability of automated BF analysis in routine laboratory workflows, the evaluation study was undertaken on the performance of the automated body fluid analysis cycle on the Yumizen H2500. The study included 98 samples from cerebro-spinal, pleural, ascitic, pericardic and bronchoalveolar liquid (BAL) fluids which were used for comparative leukocyte and erythrocyte counts, as well as differential. This confirmed the good analytical performance of Yumizen analyser in comparison with conventional microscopic count, as well as a reference analyser.

The second study explored the flagging efficiency of the new analyser. Pathological samples, coming from patients with altered haematopoiesis, often trigger a WBC-Diff flag; this is due to poor cell separation and requires a manual slide review (MSR) by microscopy to confirm the WBC differential. Laboratory workload would be optimised if MSR could be reduced without compromising patient care. Therefore, the study undertaken by the Institut Bergonié Comprehensive Cancer Centre compared the flagging performance in the WBC differential of the Yumizen H1500/H2500 to a routine analyser. This included patients with pathology or treatment affecting haematopoiesis, such as those undergoing chemotherapy or with onco-haematologic disorders.

The study on 228 pathological samples (100 from patients on chemotherapy for solid tumours and 128 from patients with malignant blood disease) demonstrated an improvement in the WBC-diff analysis and reliability of the Yumizen H1500/2500 analyser compared to a routine analyser. It delivered better precision and specificity, due to improved cell separation, and a significant decrease (-21%) in unnecessary morphology reviewing by microscopy, thus saving significant time in the laboratory.

Commenting on the successful outcome of the studies, Mandy Campbell, Horiba Medical said, “These evaluation studies undertaken by recognised authorities in haematological analysis, demonstrate the excellent performance of our new Yumizen H1500/H2500 automated haematology analysers with both body fluid and pathological samples. Body fluid analysis is available as standard on these analysers which have been shown to enhance diagnoses and lower film review rates to improve laboratory workflow.”

Editors’ notes

ABOUT HORIBA UK Ltd - Medical:

www.horiba.com/uk/medical