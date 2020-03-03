The new advanced liquid chromatography system from Thermo Fisher Scientific delivers productivity, precision and compliance in routine analyses. The new system also maximizes the delivery of precise results with simple, seamless method transfer

Pharmaceutical, food and industrial laboratories can optimize their routine testing and quality control (QC) workflows with an enhanced high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) system that delivers maximized instrument uptime and precision for any operator, regardless of experience.

The new Thermo Scientific Vanquish Core HPLC Systems expand on the award-winning performance of the Vanquish platform to provide a productivity-enhancing solution for routine laboratories. From automatically monitoring and determining solvent and waste levels with the Vanquish Solvent Monitor, to continuous background monitoring of system health, the Vanquish Core HPLC System maintains consistent throughput of dependable results.

"Routine analysis laboratories are expected to deliver precise results without delays. Chromatographers are often required to run methods from a diverse range of instrumentation, which presents a unique set of challenges, especially when integrating systems into an existing infrastructure," said Linda De Jesus, vice president and general manager, high performance chromatography solutions, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "While the Vanquish Core HPLC System enables our customers to deliver the results demanded of them, it also drastically simplifies method transfer and offers easy integration with many leading chromatography data system (CDS) software infrastructure."

Brian Alliston, data integrity expert, Sterling Pharma Solutions, said, "In this industry, we are under constant pressure to analyze our samples in time without compromising results. We are always searching for new ways to improve efficiency and get the reliable data we need without putting additional burden on our team. The Vanquish Core HPLC System provides us with a single analytical solution that minimizes unexpected downtime, delivers results dependably and allows Sterling Pharma Solutions to stay competitive by delivering quality products."

The Vanquish Core HPLC System: