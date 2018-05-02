New additions to point-of-care tests

Radiometer has launched its CE-marked point-of-care tests for creatinine and urea, the latest additions to the ABL90 Flex Plus blood gas analyser's test menu.

The versatile system is a compact blood gas analyser on the market that offers an extensive range of critical care parameters -­ blood gas, electrolytes, metabolites and co-oximetry. It provides rapid analysis of 19 parameters from as little as 65 µL of blood, with results available in just 35 seconds. The newly extended panel of parameters is already benefitting patient care in several Emergency Departments (Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Woolwich; University Hospital of Lewisham; Wexham Park Hospital, Slough and Queens Hospital, Romford).

The addition of creatinine and urea to the ABL90 Flex Plus analyser¹s test menu makes this device ideal for point-of-care testing, proving fast results that allow caregivers to make clinical decisions faster and more accurately. This enables a more proactive approach to treatment, helping to improve patient flow and reduce waiting times in emergency and critical care settings, benefitting clinicians and patients alike.



Radiometer's President, Henrik Schimmell, commented: "We are delighted to launch this piece of innovation and the addition of creatinine and urea to the ABL90 Flex Plus analyser's test menu marks a significant milestone for us. We are committed to improving global healthcare with reliable, fast and easy patient diagnoses and to help caregivers make diagnostic decisions that save lives. This launch confirms our continuous effort to bring innovative and new products to the field of point-of-care testing."