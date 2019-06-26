New addition to cellular analysis portfolio

Sartorius is showcasing the latest addition to its cellular analysis portfolio at the CYTO conference and exhibition, with the launch of the Intellicyt iQue3. The event, taking place in Vancouver, Canada, from June 22 to 26, is giving delegates the chance to explore a smarter way to perform flow cytometry experiments.



The iQue3 is designed to provide fully automated processing and analysis for flow cytometry workflows, taking users from samples to actionable answers faster than ever before. Successor to the iQue Screener Plus, the new generation instrument offers even more user-friendly operation and enhanced process security to ensure consistent and reliable results with minimal user intervention.



One of the iproduct's new features is an enhanced rinse station that actively monitors buffer usage. With built-in liquid level detection, this module offers a smarter way to ensure users always have sufficient buffers to complete their run. This is complemented by a number of updates to the system's intuitive ForeCyt software, which uses a templated analysis approach to offer intelligent, fully automated data processing. This powerful software solution has been specifically developed to alleviate common processing bottlenecks by eliminating the need for manual data analysis and providing real-time visualisation of the data for virtually any cell- or bead-based assay.