Nanoparticle size analyser

The new Testa Analytical NanoBrook 90Plus is an ideal tool to characterise particles.

The 90Plus is designed to perform fast, routine submicron particle size measurements (<1 nm to 6 µm) on a wide variety of samples and concentrations. Based on the principles of dynamic light scattering, most measurements only take a minute or two.

Using powerful tools the 90Plus is able to extract the most information from a sample. A novel filter algorithm can remove the influence of a contaminating fraction of large dust particles. Such particles can ruin a light scattering measurement; with the 90Plus it is often possible to rescue the measurement and obtain reliable data. The flexible and intuitive software allows users to quickly, simply and interactively test the effects of changing parameters and evaluation methods. Different levels of software operation both enable a novice or occasional user to obtain key data quickly while still providing access to advanced features enough for specialists to unlock valuable data from complex measurements.

Another important benefit for users of the 90Plus is its outstanding reproducibility from sample-to-sample, operator-to-operator, and instrument-to-instrument. The high-quality optical design and strict quality control during manufacture ensures that every instrument performs the same. By automating much of the testing procedure and data analysis, effects due to different operators are dramatically reduced.

Besides particle sizing, the 90Plus is also upgradeable to perform zeta potential measurements to enable users to better understand colloidal behaviour.