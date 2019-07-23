Modular bioreactor vessel launched

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (SSB) has launched a new vessel for its ambr 250 modular benchtop automated mini bioreactor system. The single-use vessel has been specially designed for therapeutic cell lines and offers the potential for accelerated process development of cell and gene therapy applications and scale-up into cGMP single-use bioreactors and bags.

The new unbaffled vessel design with a large pitched blade impeller has a working volume of 100-250ml and provides an environment for gentle agitation and mixing without sedimentation, allowing optimal growth of single cell suspensions, cell aggregates or adherent cells on microcarriers. In trials with leading regenerative medicine companies, the new mini bioreactor has shown better cell culture performance compared with less predictive spinner or T-flask models, enabling rapid process optimisation and improved scalability to larger bioreactors.

To further support culture of these cell lines, ambr 250 modular systems also feature a new motor (100rpm-4,500prm), ideal for the lower stirrer speeds required by delicate therapeutic cell lines. The system is suitable for culturing cell lines including such as HEK293, CAR-T and other therapeutic cell lines, including a range of stem cells, enabling scalable media and supplement optimization, as well as process development of cell and gene therapies.

The bioreactor system is available with optional BioPat Modde software for DoE (Design of Experiments), to support QBD (Quality by Design) for scale-up to SSB’s Biostat STR stirred bioreactors and scale-out to Biostat RM TX rocking bags suitable for cGMP production of autologous and allogeneic cell and gene therapies.