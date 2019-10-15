Microplate innovation to be showcased

Porvair Sciences will showcase its recently extended ranges of ultra-clean deep well and assay microplates for the first time in Europe at the forthcoming Lab Innovations 2019 exhibition.

Krzysztof Kielmann at Porvair Sciences says: "We offer ultra-clean deep well plates in a large range of formats, well shapes and volumes. Researchers can now work with volumes as low as 1ml and as high as 2.2ml, each with different well and bottom shapes. Whether customers are working in molecular biology, cell biology or drug discovery applications, these high quality deep well plates offer customers greater flexibility to select an optimised ANSI/SLAS dimension compliant plate to suit their application."

He adds: "Our Krystal series clear bottom assay plates are recognised as leading cell culture tools by many pharma drug discovery and screening labs. Available in a choice of 24-, 96- and 384-well formats, these clear polystyrene bottom plates have bases just 0.4mm thick and are moulded from highly polished tools to reduce flow lines, artefacts and scratches, guaranteeing excellent results with all types of bottom-reading instruments. In response to customer demand our complete range of Krystal clear bottomed assay microplates are now available individually packed and sterilised for optimised tissue culture cell growth or non-sterile for assay development".

Also at Lab Innovations 2019, the company will demonstrate products that enable automation facilities to optimise sample preparation and improve productivity. These include the Ultravap Mistral - a product designed to remove the traditional laboratory 'bottleneck' of solvent evaporation from microplates, the Universal Robotic Manifold for productive automation of SPE or DNA clean-up procedures and the new AutoCapper - designed to take the strain out of applying friction sealing caps to deep well plates and tube racks.