Microfluidiser offers effective cell disruption

The School of Biological and Chemical Sciences at QMUL is one of the UK's leading life science research departments, with a multi-disciplinary approach to teaching and research. QMUL research staff are actively engaged in a wide range of projects across the broad sweep of biological, chemical and psychological sciences.

Petra Ungerer, Cell and Molecular Biology Laboratories Manager at QMUL explains: "We approached Analytik to find a replacement for a high-pressure homogeniser, from another manufacturer, which had been unreliable and failed to achieve sufficient lysis of our tough yeast cells even after very many passes. We selected the LM20 Microfluidiser not only because it efficiently lysed a broad range of cell types but also was incredibly simple and easy to use, which is very important as many different people need to use the machine regularly."

The LM20 Microfluidiser is a digitally controlled high pressure homogeniser performance-optimised for small volumes. It maintains identical sample processing conditions, reliably producing the desired results, including uniform particle and droplet size reduction (often submicron), deagglomeration and high-yield cell disruption.

Ian Laidlaw, Managing Director of Analytik commented: "We were very pleased to have been selected by QMUL to supply a high-pressure homogeniser for their broad ranging cell disruption needs. In our experience it is now not necessary for biological scientists to accept limitations on the cell types that they can reliably and efficiently disrupt. Our LM20 Microfluidiser combines top performance, operational efficiency and ease of use for this important application."