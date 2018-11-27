Microbial contamination solution receives certification

Hygiena, an expert in rapid food safety and environmental sanitation testing, has announced the AOAC Research Institute, one of the world’s most recognisable product certification organisations, has issued its Performance Tested Method certificate to the UltraSnap surface ATP test for identifying the possible presence of microbial contamination.

As required for AOAC-RI certification, Hygiena used a third-party laboratory to test the results of the solution on stainless steel surfaces in five food matrices, essentially reproducing a food processing facility.

The test results showed very low limits of detection (down to 0.77 relative light units {RLU}, the measure generated by ATP-based luminometers). The results also showed that UltraSnap was able to detect ATP from surface soiled by food and beverages, at dilutions of 1:1,000 or lower. The product was shown to be highly selective for ATP, stable and consistent, and to have no statistically significant variability.

The validation marks the first of Hygiena’s ATP-based test products, and only the second ATP monitoring device, to receive an AOAC certification.

"We are delighted that our most used ATP system has been verified and validated for its accuracy and sensitivity by the AOAC," said Steven Nason, Chief Executive Officer of Hygiena. "This validation is helpful for certain customers and government bodies around the world and validates the claims we have been making on the system for years. ATP testing is the fastest and most effective way for food processing facilities to determine cleanliness levels and accurately identify areas that need attention before food is processed, which helps keep our food supply safer."