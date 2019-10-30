Micro-joule fibre laser ideal for life sciences

Toptica will present it newest femtosecond fibre laser, FemtoFiber vario 1030, at the upcoming Bios/Photonics West in San Francisco. Shown for the first time as a live-demo at this year's Laser World of Photonics trade fair in Munich,will present it newest femtosecond fibre laser, FemtoFiber vario 1030, at the upcoming Bios/Photonics West in San Francisco.

With a centre wavelength of 1,030nm, the laser offers 2W of output power at a repetition rate of up to 1MHz and a pulse duration of <300fs. The special features of this laser include variable pulse duration via GDD control, adjustable repetition rate down to pulse-on-demand, and its high temporal and spatial beam quality.

Originally developed for ophthalmic applications, the abilities of the FemtoFiber vario 1030 are an excellent fit for other applications ranging from micromachining and material processing to life science applications. With its robust, compact, passively-cooled design and its detachable laser head, the FemtoFiber vario 1030 is ideal for OEM integration and industrial use.