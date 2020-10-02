Micro-ELISA test kit

The Covid-19 pandemic is one of the most urgent infectious disease challenges the world has faced in recent history. Presently, few treatment options exist, therefore, the need to evaluate neutralising antibodies to fight the virus is at an all-time high. Current screening methods to identify circulating SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies including the plaque reduction neutralisation assay and other live virus cell based tests are inefficient and can require multiple days to complete.

As a result and in the pursuit for a better solution, Leinco Technologies has developed a fully validated assay termed Covid-19 ImmunoRank Neutralisation Micro-ELISA test. This standard 96-well ELISA-based assay is idealfor evaluating convalescent plasma, antibody therapies and determining the effectiveness of vaccines for Covid-19. ImmunoRank was developed in collaboration with ADMA Biologics.



This assay is intended for use as an aid in identifying individuals with an adaptive immune response to SARS-CoV-2, indicating recent or prior infection, and detection of circulating SARS-CoV-2 neutralising antibodies of all Ig classes. SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding domain (RBD) specific antibodies can block angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) binding. RBD-specific neutralising antibodies have been identified in the plasma of convalescent Covid-19 survivors. Therefore, identifying high titer convalescent plasma is an important tool for the development of therapy. Monitoring serum for circulating SARS-CoV-2 neutralising antibodies during vaccine development to determine continued protective immunity would be another important application of the ImmunoRank assay.