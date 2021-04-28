Medical centre chooses LIMS

The Medical Research Council Unit The Gambia (MRCG), a major center for medical research excellence in West Africa, has chosen Matrix Gemini LIMS to manage data in its laboratories. The LIMS links with the in-house Electronic Medical Records System (EMRS), and multiple equipment and instruments systems in its three major (core) laboratories to improve the efficiency and performance of their operations. The LIMS also provides statistical data to help the senior leadership team drive laboratory efficiency.



Established in 1947 MRCG is the UK’s single largest investment in medical research in a developing country and is internationally recognized for its track record of research into tropical infectious diseases. MRCG represents a unique concentration of scientific expertise and high-quality research platforms in the West African region.



Matrix Gemini LIMS has become part of the core systems platform on which internal and visiting scientists do their research. It is used in the clinical, serology, and tuberculosis (TB) laboratories in Fajara. Integration with the EMRS allows sample requests to be sent directly to the laboratories by the clinic.



MRCG chose the LIMS after a detailed evaluation process, prompting the customer to say “Matrix Gemini LIMS was flexible enough to meet our broad clinical and biomedical research needs. It enables us to extract the management KPIs we need to evaluate and improve our performance over time.”



The laboratory staff themselves manage the collection of samples from the patient, as well as the testing and validation of those samples. All these processes are currently being captured through the LIMS. Many of the key laboratory instruments have been connected directly to the LIMS. This automates result capture and avoids transcription errors. After validation and approval of the data, clinicians receive notification of the results from the LIMS via the EMRS.

