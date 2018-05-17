Materials characterisation showcase

Testa Analytical Solutions is taking the opportunity at ACHEMA 2018 to demonstrate its expertise in characterisation technologies for chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturers and research groups.

ACHEMA is the leading chemical and process engineering exhibition that creates a forum for the exchange of ideas and new technology.

Testa Analytical product specialists will be on hand in Hall 4.1, Stand K74 to discuss their latest developments and application advances in Light Scattering technology, GPC/SEC instrumentation and Zeta potential measurement.

On display will be a complete range of light scattering instrumentation for measuring particle size from 0.3nm to 10,000nm. For the first time at ACHEMA, Testa Analytical will exhibit its complete range of GPC/SEC instruments and detectors for determination of absolute molecular weight, intrinsic viscosity and analysis of polymer branching. In addition, the firm will show its high-performance range of Zeta potential systems for studying colloidal phenomena.

Supported by top quality technical staff, these characterisation technologies provide the information to solve problems as well as improving products and processes.