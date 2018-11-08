Mass spec market entrants gain competitive edge

The high resolution and sensitivity of tandem liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) and time-of-flight (TOF) LC-MS are expanding the application scope of mass spectrometers. The most significant demand is concentrated in key end-user industries such as pharmaceuticals and food and beverage. Tightening government regulations regarding the materials that come into contact with food and MS's ability to identify and quantify unique proteins from a wide range of samples have made it a vital tool in proteomics analysis and food testing.

Mass spectrometry

"Novel technologies such as portable systems and customised MS solutions with digitisation features such as cloud connectivity, augmented reality and predictive maintenance are expected to find enthusiastic adoption among next-generation companies,” said Sharmila Annaswamy, senior research analyst, Measurement & Instrumentation at Frost & Sullivan. "MS vendors offering low-cost, highly efficient and easy-to-use online mass spectrometers that are powered by Industry 4.0 will experience a huge jump in market shares."

Frost & Sullivan’s recent analysis, Global Mass Spectrometry Market, Forecast to 2024, identifies the key drivers, restraints and trends prevailing in the MS market. It examines the importance and role of MS in the manufacturing and process industries as well as maps the competitor landscape. The market has been segmented by process and lab applications. Key end users such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, industrials, and applied sciences have been included in this research.

"Meanwhile, there has been a surge in demand for quality MS solutions from the emerging markets of Asia-Pacific due to infrastructure growth and rising focus on staff safety," noted Annaswamy. "The expansion of the distributor network and technologically competitive products tailored for new applications will be among the key influencers of the global mass spectrometer market in the future."

Vendors looking for long-term success need to respond to the following growth opportunities: