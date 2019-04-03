subscribe
 

Fluorescence Microscopy

Major digital imaging project announced

3rd April 2019


Jenoptik has signed a long-term agreement to develop and produce microscopy imaging instrument with a leading life science company based on the technology platform Jenoptik Syions. The scope of the agreement is anticipated to exceed 30 million euros for the coming years.

The Syions system allows customers to take advantage of a range of imaging technologies and predefined modules to reduce time-to-market. Combining partially standardised optical, opto-mechanical and electronic modules with powerful imaging and control software enables easy integration into existing instruments or completely new developments. The versatile, miniaturised platform can be adapted to a variety of bio-imaging applications to increase productivity in scientific and clinical laboratories.

 "With Syions, we are focusing our expertise in digital imaging on the fast growing biophotonics market, and we are very excited about this partnership with a leading company in the global life sciences market," said Dr. Stefan Traeger, president and CEO of Jenoptik.





Subscribe

Subscribe



Newsbrief

Read the latest newsbrief

Twitter Icon © Setform Limited

 

 

subscribe
We use cookies to give you the best possible experience on this website. By continuing to use the website you agree to our use of cookies. Close