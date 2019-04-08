Look ahead to Lab Innovations

More than 150 leading scientific suppliers and 3,000 attendees will descend on Lab Innovations on 30 & 31 October 2019 at the NEC, Birmingham, to discover, debate and discuss the latest scientific developments and equipment. Now in its eighth year, the UK trade show dedicated to the laboratory industry continues to enjoy support from some of the UK’s leading scientific institutions and will this year boast its largest ever exhibitor and visitor base, providing more exciting product launches, innovation and discussion than ever before.

Analytix, Anton Paar, Cole-Palmer, Eppendorf, Gambica, IKA, Perkin Elmer, SLS, Shimadzu and Thermo Fisher Scientific are among the big industry players participating for 2019. Joining them will be a further +150 suppliers and manufacturers presenting the most cutting-edge equipment applicable to a plethora of industries including life sciences, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, materials science and food and drink.

“Gambic has exhibited at Lab Innovations since the start. We find it one of the most effective events for connecting our members with purchasers and distributors.”

Commented Jacqueline Balian, Head of Laboratory Technology Sector.

Lab Innovations will this year be celebrating 2019 as the International Year of the Periodic Table, with the Royal Society of Chemistry focusing on this theme in their dedicated theatre and several related networking events taking place across the two days.

For cleanroom specialists, the Cleanroom Hub will provide a dedicated zone for suppliers of cleanroom-specific equipment. It incorporates a seminar pod with two days of educational content for cleanroom professionals, a networking lounge and dedicated exhibitor pavilion. With a clear demand for this type of content at Lab Innovations following a 68% increase in cleanroom attendees in 2018, this zone is set to create another buzz at this year’s edition.

First-time exhibitors at Lab Innovations will showcase new products in the adjacent “Lab News Village”, where they will display products that have never been seen before at the event. Additionally, the well-received SLS pavilion will expand for its second appearance at Lab Innovations, providing an opportunity for 20 partners of the UK’s largest independent supplier of laboratory equipment, chemicals and consumables to participate.

With sustainability high on the UK agenda and an increased demand for practical advice and solutions in this area, the ‘Sustainable Laboratory’ will return for 2019. This will provide an opportunity for attendees to speak with leading UK universities on how they made use of ‘green’ equipment and processes to achieve sustainable results.

Carolyn Jones, Lab Manager at the University of Birmingham commented on her success with finding sustainability solutions at last year’s event: “I’m very interested in the sustainability side of things and looking at what people are doing to reduce their carbon footprint. It’s good to see all equipment out and working on the stands, from all the big companies as well as smaller start-up companies. It’s been a good day out and well worth attending.”

New for 2019 is a bespoke meetings concierge service, providing visitors and exhibitors with the opportunity to pre-arrange meaningful meetings with exactly the companies and attendees they want to discover and do business with. This exciting new initiative will accentuate the event’s position as the leading meeting place for laboratory professionals and suppliers.