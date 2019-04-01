Lonza establishes custom cell biology services

Lonza has introduced CellBio Services, a portfolio of custom solutions designed to meet specific, individual research application needs. Researchers across pharmaceutical and contract manufacturing organisations can now choose from an extensive range of services, including cell-line expansion and banking, media production, cell isolation, cell characterisation, transfection services, and three-dimensional (3D) cell-culture services.

Andrew Winner at Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition says: “CellBio Services has been established to expand our offering beyond the standard catalog products and beyond what’s currently available on the market. Our customers can now benefit from advanced manufacturing and testing capabilities, as well as our access to the broadest tissue inventories, to unlock the next level of their research options.”

Lonza’s all-inclusive CellBio Services offering comprises: