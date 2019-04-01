Lonza establishes custom cell biology services
1st April 2019
Lonza has introduced CellBio Services, a portfolio of custom solutions designed to meet specific, individual research application needs. Researchers across pharmaceutical and contract manufacturing organisations can now choose from an extensive range of services, including cell-line expansion and banking, media production, cell isolation, cell characterisation, transfection services, and three-dimensional (3D) cell-culture services.
Andrew Winner at Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition says: “CellBio Services has been established to expand our offering beyond the standard catalog products and beyond what’s currently available on the market. Our customers can now benefit from advanced manufacturing and testing capabilities, as well as our access to the broadest tissue inventories, to unlock the next level of their research options.”
Lonza’s all-inclusive CellBio Services offering comprises:
- Cell-line expansion and banking – cell lines can be expanded up to 10e10 and the cells can be cryopreserved in the preferred format
- Media production – manipulation of Lonza’s catalog media products or production of new media, either in liquid or powder format
- Cell isolation – from a variety of tissues, including human, primate, porcine, canine, feline and murine
- Cell characterisation – development of cell-based assays for functional testing of recombinant proteins and small molecules
- Generation of recombinant cell lines – fast and convenient creation of recombinant cell lines overexpressing the gene of interest
- 3D cell-culture services – The RAFT System is used to generate custom 3D cell culture systems, such as co-cultures and barrier model
