Lipid nanoparticle platform for gene research from Creative Biolabs

Creative Biolabs has achieved a breakthrough in lipid nanoparticle (LNPs) technology, providing researchers with tools to accelerate biological research.

LNPs have become a core tool for gene therapy research due to their advantages, such as low immunogenicity, scalability, and customisable composition, making them promising for delivering nucleic acid drugs, including DNA, siRNA, mRNA, and CRISPR-Cas9 components.

A scientist at Creative Biolabs said, "Delivering DNA using LNPs presents a unique set of challenges compared to delivering mRNA. Plasmid DNA (pDNA) molecules are larger and more rigid, increasing the difficulty of efficient encapsulation and release."

Creative Biolabs provides a range of services and products for researchers to accelerate long-term gene expression research utilising DNA LNPs and lipid drug delivery systems, including:

Ready-to-use lipids: DSPC, DOPE, DOTAP, and DLin-MC3-DMA.

Plasmid construction: including custom plasmid construction to optimise DNA sequencing for high-yield expression and integration into LNPs.

High-throughput LNP screening: the proprietary platform allows rapid, efficient screening of large LNP libraries to determine the optimal formulation for the specific therapeutic payload.

The application of CRISPR-Cas9 technology is dependent on precise and safe delivery methods.

The scientist added, "Studies have shown that LNPs are a superior non-viral alternative to viral vectors. By encapsulating the Cas9 protein and guide RNA, LNPs effectively protect molecular structure and reduce immune responses."

Experimental results demonstrated that the modified iGeoCas9 achieves improved editing efficiency both in vitro and in vivo, particularly in liver and lung tissues.

Creative Biolabs focuses on the development of gene-editing LNP and provides comprehensive services for the rational design, formulation, and optimization of LNP systems tailored to specific gene-editing payloads.

In addition, overcoming the limitations of liver enrichment has always been a challenge in gene delivery research. Creative Biolabs' high-throughput screening (HTS) platform enables rapid, parallel screening of LNP libraries, both in vitro and in vivo, to identify the most effective drug candidates. Their team of experts can tackle the complex challenges of developing mRNA therapy LNPs and has broad applicability across many fields.

The scientist said, "Creative Biolabs is always at the forefront of scientific research. We firmly believe that the key to staying ahead lies in ensuring our customers are always in sync with the latest research findings. The company is committed to providing researchers with safer, more efficient, and more precise solutions to help research projects make further discoveries."