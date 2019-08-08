Life science ingredients boost

Contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) Ardena has launched Ardena LSI, a new arm of its business dedicated to the sale of chemical ingredients and intermediates for the life science industry.

Ardena LSI will manufacture chemical ingredients for the development of drug products in the Group's European GMP certified plants, including BDDE 98% GMP (1,4-Butanediol diglycidyl ether) and EDC-HCl Ultra Pure.

The ingredients can be used by pharmaceutical manufacturers in the development of drug products, and for application in health care and cosmetics products like dermal fillers

Harry Christiaens, CEO of Ardena, said: "The health care and cosmetic industry require a high and consistent quality of chemical ingredients to enable the manufacture of safe and reliable products. We have built up extensive experience as a CDMO in the area of chemical synthesis and through Ardena LSI we are now harnessing that experience to manufacture high quality chemical ingredients that are essential for pharmaceutical manufacturers in European markets.

"Customers need suppliers that truly understand the chemistry behind drug development, and we will work closely with them to understand their specific requirements and provide the ingredient quality and volumes that they need according to GMP guidelines."