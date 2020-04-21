Life-saving breathing aid

A breathing aid that can help keep Covid-19 patients out of intensive care, has been developed in just 5 days by mechanical engineers at University College London and clinicians at University College London Hospital working in conjunction with Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains.

The breathing aid, known as a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), has been used extensively in hospitals in China and Italy to help Covid-19 patients with serious lung infections to breathe more easily, when oxygen alone is insufficient. An important component in the device is a machined Vyon® F Silencer developed and delivered in just five days by UK life sciences manufacturer - Porvair Sciences Ltd.

Kevin Doolan, General Manager of Porvair Sciences said "We are very proud to be part of this collaborative effort to deliver large numbers of CPAP devices. By focusing our manufacturing resource, we were able, within days, to deliver the Vyon high-density polyethylene component that functions as a silencer for the CPAP device. The tortuous path of our Vyon® porous plastic materials ensure the air flow has to escape to the atmosphere by expanding through the porous structure, thus reducing the noise level. As a result, both care staff and patients operating in the healthcare environment where CPAP devices are used will be subject to considerably less noise."