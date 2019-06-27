Leak detector for lab gas systems

Lab staff can now prevent small leaks from causing big problems via the use of Restek's newly launched Leak Detector.

The new electronic leak detector lets users pinpoint small gas leaks quickly and accurately before they cause bigger problems. Now, there's no more waiting for a full charge: the unit can be operated during charging or used up to 12 hours between charges.

This compact, handheld instrument detects a broad range of laboratory gases and indicates leak severity with both an LED display and audible tone. In addition, it comes with a flexible charging kit that includes both a universal AC power adaptor and a USB charging cable so users can charge anywhere, anytime. Using a Restek electronic leak detector to ensure all critical seals in the GC system are leak free is an easy way to prevent costly downtime, waste, and damage.