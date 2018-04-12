Latest laser PCR technology showcased

GNA Biosolutions is showcasing the Pharos V8, an innovative Laser PCR instrument based on the company's pulse controlled amplification (PCA) technology at the Analytica trade fair. The Pharos V8 delivers ultrafast PCR results in 10 minutes or less.

Conventional PCR platforms rely on bulky thermocyclers that limit the speed of the reaction. The Pharos V8 is a laser PCR instrument powered by PCA, a novel technology developed by GNA Biosolutions.

Key features of PCA:

A technology for ultrafast nucleic acid amplification

Uses microcyclers in solution as miniature thermal hubs for the PCR reaction

Rapid energy pulses control speed, resulting in ultrafast PCR reaction times

Key features of the Pharos V8:

First laser PCR instrument, based on PCA technology

Ultrafast PCR results in 10 minutes or less, on an easy to use interface

Universal DNA kit for lab-developed tests (bacterial, human genomic & viral DNA) in both single and multiplex formats

Lars Ullerich, Managing Director GNA Biosolutions states, "PCA is a unique and exciting approach to PCR that takes something fundamental and pushes it further. The Pharos V8 instrument delivers results with high sensitivity and unparalleled speed and makes PCR even more useful; it creates new possibilities for a range of different applications across multiple industries."

In addition to the Pharos V8, GNA Biosolutions is implementing laser PCR in an integrated sample-preparation system, as part of a consortium focused on MRSA detection (KAREL). The company also recently completed successful laser PCR field tests for Ebola RNA virus detection in Sierra Leone as part of a publicly funded project (FILODIAG).