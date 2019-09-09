Laboratories of the future

Lab Innovations, the UK’s only trade show dedicated to the laboratory industry, will be a one-stop showcase of new products and various aspects involved in future-proofing the laboratory. Visitors to Lab Innovations 2019 at the NEC, Birmingham on 30 and 31 October, will be able to discover ways to improve workflow efficiency, benefit from advances enabled by the digital age, and make sustainable procurement decisions that both support the environment and also save money.



The latest products will be on display, and Lab Innovations is partnering with Innovation DB to celebrate product innovation through the ‘Innovation Gallery’, ‘Innovation Trail’ tours and the ‘Lab Innovations Award’. The Innovation Gallery features products that will enable scientists to perform their work more effectively through developments in technology, connectivity and space utilisation. Examples include: the Zetasizer Ultra, Malvern Panalytical’s most advanced system for the measurement of particle and molecular size, particle charge and particle concentration; Merck KgaA’ Milli-Q Connect remote service capability for its Milli-Q CLX 7000 water purification systems, which enables users to maximise lab productivity, and facilitate data traceability and lab accreditation; and IKA’s Nanostar 7.5 Digital overhead stirrer, which, at only the size of a small apple, is an example of how manufacturers are supporting scientists working in labs where space is at a premium.



A shortlist of products from the Innovation Gallery will be selected for the Lab Innovations Award by Dr Gerald Law, CEO, Innovation DB. Visitors will be able to gain real insight into these products of the future by signing up for one of the twice daily ‘Innovation Trail’ tours, and the winner of the Lab Innovations Award will be announced during the show.



With technological developments and digitisation expanding the boundaries of laboratory research, Lab Innovations will also support lab professionals in their day-to-day challenges through a comprehensive programme of presentations. These free-to-attend, CPD-accredited sessions will cover issues such as sustainability, modern work practices, and the use of virtual and augmented reality and artificial intelligence.



In the Insights and Innovations Theatre sponsored by PerkinElmer, presentations include ‘Innovations in lab equipment sustainability’, by Andy Evans, of Green Light Laboratories, ‘Use of VR in the lab’, by Pawel Gawkowski, COO of Solution4labs and ‘Using AI in science’, by Prof Dr Ji Zhou, Phenomics Group Leader, Earlham Institute. Recruitment specialists Kolabtree will present on ‘Freelancing in the lab’, and show how laboratory managers are able to tap into the increasingly prevalent gig economy and access highly skilled scientists on a freelance basis. Budding entrepreneurs will benefit from the presentation ‘Hiding in plain sight – spotting valuable intellectual property’, by Richard Wells, Patent Attorney, Potter Clarkson.



The combination of products, networking and educational sessions makes Lab Innovations 2019 an unmissable event for UK laboratory professionals.