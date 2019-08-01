Lab Innovations 2019 announces conference programme themes

Lab Innovations, the UK’s only trade show dedicated to the laboratory industry, has announced that sustainability and digitisation of the lab will be the main themes within its three, free-to-attend conference theatres at this year’s event on 30 and 31 October. Industry professionals will demonstrate how to run an environmentally friendly lab, reduce costs and make funding go further, and expert speakers will outline how to future-proof laboratories by identifying the right technologies and lab systems to drive efficiency.

The laboratory industry is constantly evolving with new technologies, regulations and ways of working. To help visitors keep up-to-date with these developments, Lab Innovations 2019 will feature up to 35 hours of CPD accredited presentations covering industry-specific solutions to these challenges. Presentations take place within the Royal Society of Chemistry Theatre, the Insights and Innovations Theatre, and the Cleanroom Hub, as well as the Sustainable Laboratory zone.

The Insights and Innovations Theatre will focus on lab management and digitisation, with topics including the use of artificial intelligence in science, virtual reality in the lab, handling big data in the digital age and more. Speakers will help scientists identify laboratory practices or workflows that could be improved, and present technologies which can enable them to do this.

2019 has been designated by UNESCO as the International Year of The Periodic Table (IYPT) to mark the 150th anniversary since Mendeleev first ordered the elements into the iconic and universally-recognised ‘periodic table’. The Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) is celebrating the IYPT in its dedicated theatre, with presentations concentrating on ‘Exploring the weird and wonderful world of the periodic table’ on the first day, and ‘Elements of our future world’ on day two. The RSC’s two keynote speakers will also be reflecting on the theme. Professor Andrea Sella, chemist and broadcaster, will raise the question: ‘Mercury - Should you be afraid of The Element of Science?’ and explore how mercury came to underpin the sciences, and why it is one of the key indicators of change to our planet. Comedy science presenter, Helen Arney, will introduce an element of fun in her keynote presentation by mixing songs and stand-up in a unique take on the periodic table.

Within the Cleanroom Hub is a dedicated programme focusing on controlled environments that will be delivered by cleanroom experts, discussing the latest trends in products and technologies, as well as regulation and legislation for cleanrooms.

“Thanks to the input of our knowledgeable advisory board and conference partners, this year’s conference agenda, running alongside our extensive laboratory product showcase, will again make Lab Innovations on 30 and 31 October a real highlight in the laboratory calendar,” said Alison Willis, Divisional Director, Lab Innovations. “The combination of expert speakers, dynamic sessions, panel discussions and practical learning makes dipping in and out of our free, CPD-accredited conference sessions a valuable element of both days of the show.”