Knighthood for Covid-19 key responder

Diamond’s Director of Life Science, David Stuart has been recognised in the New Year Honours list with a Knighthood which acknowledges his work as one of the key responders to the Covid-19 virus and his role is helping to solve its mysteries.

Professor David Ian Stuart FRS is an international leader in structural biology, devoting much of his career to understanding the detailed structures of viral proteins making profound impacts on human and animal health, pioneering innovative methods in vaccine development and structural biology. He has played a pivotal role in the race to establish effective therapeutic management of this devastating virus – SARS-CoV-2.



Over his career he has delivered ground-breaking insights into the biology of important human viruses such as poliovirus, HIV-1, hepatitis A and B, SARS and Ebola, amassing over 375 publications.

“I am deeply honoured by this recognition. I have worked to understand the structure and function of pathogenic viruses for many years. This past year has been challenging for many all over the world, and I am amongst the large number of scientists who are trying to apply their knowledge and expertise to help fight this pandemic. I am grateful to all those around me, especially in Oxford University and Diamond Light Source, who have worked together tirelessly to understand, in particular, our antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2,” comments Stuart.