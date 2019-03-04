Intelligently designed lab system

Test reagents for diagnostics can be packaged securely and flexibly with the ELISA-Kit Box. The clever and convenient packaging design also impressed the judges at the German Design Award.

“An intelligently designed system that can be flexibly adapted to laboratory requirements.” This is why the German Design Award judges gave the ELISA-Kit BOX an award. The packaging solution was given a “Special Mention” at the awards ceremony in Frankfurt for excellent product design in the field of packaging.



The ELISA test (Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay) is used in vitro diagnostics to detect and measure the concentration of proteins and viruses, as well as low-molecular compounds such as hormones, pesticides and toxins, in a sample. Depending on the type of ELISA test, different kit components are required, and are usually packaged together in one KIT unit. So everything you need is all together in one compact box.

With the ELISA Kit BOX August Faller wanted to design multifunctional packaging that can be used for the very different ELSA Kit formats despite the standardised packaging measurements. Using two inserts, the fluid kit components of different sizes can be securely fixed, guaranteeing the required level of damage protection. The inserts, which lie on top of one another, also add to the stability of the box and ensure the best possible level of protection for the product. Another advantage: the inserts can be used in modular form as required and depending on the number of bottles.

Makes laboratory work easier

A special construction on the reverse of the lid gives the ELISA-Kit BOX two features that make laboratory work significantly easier. Firstly, these features stop the lid from getting stuck when being opened. Secondly, the lid does not fold back when opened, meaning that the kit components can be clearly displayed, removed and inserted.

“We are thrilled about this award,” said Dr Michael Faller, managing partner of the August Faller Group. “Lots of great ideas from our team were incorporated into the development of the ELISA-Kit BOX. This prize gives recognition for our work and honours the achievements of the developers.”