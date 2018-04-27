BioAscent Discovery has announced the launch of a comprehensive suite of integrated drug discovery services with immediate effect. Dr Phil Jones will be joining as Chief Scientific Officer to lead the company's team of expert biologists and chemists, operating from state-of-the-art laboratories at its site in Newhouse, Scotland. With a successful track record in drug discovery from target identification to preclinical and clinical candidate development in all major biological target classes and therapeutic indications, the team offers biotech and pharma companies, as well as academic and charitable drug discovery teams, a de-risked approach to drug discovery.

Since 2013, the company has provided scalable and highly secure infrastructure for outsourced compound management, successfully growing its client base over this time. With the integration of an exceptionally experienced team of medicinal chemists and bioscientists into its capabilities, the firm is now able to support its clients through each key stage of the drug discovery process. Capabilities include biochemical and biophysical assay development, screening and medicinal chemistry applied to tailored hit discovery approaches including fragment-, focused-, and diversity-based high-throughput screening, hit-to-lead and lead optimisation.

Dr Jones has over 30 years of drug discovery experience, and in senior roles at Roche, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, Schering-Plough and Organon, his teams have been responsible for developing numerous clinical candidates. Dr Jones established and led the European Screening Centre located at Biocity Scotland. Over the five years of his tenure, this group played a key role in delivering validated hit series to a number of drug companies and academic institutions, working on targets in all major classes, including multiple enzyme types, GPCRs, ion channels, nuclear receptors, protein-protein, protein-RNA & protein-DNA interactions, as well as novel target classes such as splicing factors and chaperones.

"I am excited by BioAscent's ability to provide a fully flexible and tailored drug discovery solution," says Dr Jones. "Critically, the company's extensive drug discovery track record and capabilities cover medicinal and computational chemistry and in vitro biosciences, allowing us to offer a truly integrated service - from initial development of assays, to preclinical candidates. Combined with on-site access to a large, diverse IP-free compound library, this places us in a near unique position among drug discovery contract research organisations. The company can even provide full compound management capabilities if required, and this exceptional offering was a major factor in my decision to join the company."

