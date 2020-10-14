Innovative solution supports Operation Warp Speed

Generis, an expert in content information management systems, has announced that two out of the three leading Covid-19 vaccine initiatives in Operation Warp Speed are using the Cara life science platform for regulatory.

The US-driven international initiative to support the rapid development, manufacturing, and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines is progressing with many promising efforts to move towards Phase 3 clinical trials. The Cara platform is helping these life science companies to greatly reduce their development and submission cycles while focusing on oversight and compliance with stringent health regulations.

James Kelleher, CEO, Generis comments: “We estimate that around 262,500 users of our Cara life sciences platform are currently working on Covid-19 vaccines or treatments globally. That tangible impact on the future of our societies, economies, and personal wellbeing is something that Generis is extremely proud of. We know and appreciate that every effort from our developers, consulting, support and training teams, as well as industry leaders, will have a profound impact in saving and improving human life.”

The platform manages regulated business processes, managing content and data across the core functional areas of life science companies. Adoption of this platform has driven process efficiency improvements of up to 450%, greatly reducing time-to-market for regulated products.

“We proud of how swiftly Generis has reacted to help the life sciences and healthcare industries throughout the Covid-19 crisis, eliminating fees and barriers to entry for critical or pioneering initiatives”, adds Kelleher.