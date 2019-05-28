Innovation in imaging

CytoSMART, the Eindhoven-based company that develops and manufactures digital microscopes for monitoring live cell cultures, has received 5.2 million Euros to fund the growth of its business. New investor Eindhoven Venture Capital Fund II joined existing investors Holland Capital and BOM Brabant Ventures. The funding will be used by CytoSMART to further develop its microscopes and to expand its international sales and marketing strategies.

CytoSMART has created three highly innovative microscopes that scientists can use to digitally and remotely count, screen, check, and film their cell cultures. Its latest microscope is the Omni, its fastest live-cell imager. The company has also created a wide range of options for using the collected images to conduct experiments in its own cloud service. The additional funding will be used for product innovation, expanding product functions, and upscaling the company's international sales and marketing.

"Since the series A round in 2016, our sales have shot up by over 300%,"says Joffry Maltha, CEO of CytoSMART. "To continue growing, it is important that we keep innovating with our products and increase our investment in marketing and sales activities in the next few years. That means we will be focusing strongly on new image-analysis applications and continued hardware development."