Incubation monitoring system launched

Provi CM20 monitoring system provides quantitative data about the health of cell cultures while they are in the incubator. The system periodically scans the cultures, counts the number of cells, determines confluency and wirelessly communicates the data to a tablet or PC. By using the CM20 system, scientists can acquire data that will help improve the reproducibility and stability of their cell culture process.

Cultivating cell cultures can be costly, complicated and time-consuming since it involves multiple steps and careful timing. The CM20 incubation monitoring system improves quality management and reduces the amount of labour involved in the cell culture process through three key values.

Label-free, quantitative data

The system automatically scans multiple points in a culture vessel to provide a steady stream of quantitative data about the health and confluency of cultures. Users can keep track of cell cultures’ health while they remain safely in the incubator, which reduces the risk of damage caused by temperature change, vibration, or contamination. There is also no need to stain or peel the cultures to check their status since the system acquires data from label-free cells. It has a thin, compact design, and can be installed in confined spaces.

Consistent results throughout the lab

With a digital record of cell growth and health, users can store, reuse and transfer data, compare it with past results or compare it with data captured under different conditions. In a project that multiple people are working on or when training new people, the CM20 system makes it simple for managers to check the team’s culture status.

Remote cell culture monitoring reduces the associated operational costs incurred whenever someone enters the cleanroom to check the cultures’ status manually. Users can even set up the system to send an alert when their cultures approach confluency and are ready for passage, reducing the risk of loss caused by mistiming cell passage.