Improving sample preparation productivity

Genevac reports on how Eurofins Biomnis has, using a miVac Quattro concentrator and SpeedTrap frost-free cold trap, considerably improved sample preparation productivity in its specialised clinical pathology laboratory.



Sébastien Chanlon, Production Manager of the Eurofins Biomnis Analytical Chemistry Business Unit, commented: "My department employs a wide range of analytical tools including LC/MS/MS, GC/MS, ICP/MS, HPLC and UPLC for diagnostic testing of human samples for therapeutic drugs monitoring, drugs of abuse, metabolic disorders, oligoelements and vitamin deficiencies. A lot of our work requires evaporation of solvent from extracted samples prior to redissolution and analysis. For this evaporative sample preparation work we chose to invest in a Genevac miVac Quattro concentrator and SpeedTrap cold trap to replace a SpeedVac that was slow and prone to breakdowns. We have found the miVac concentrator very easy to use and most importantly highly reliable. Using the miVac/SpeedTrap combination enables us to concentrate a lot of samples in a reasonable time. This improved productivity is very important to us as an analytical testing facility."



The miVac Quattro is a benchtop centrifugal vacuum concentrator capable of removing water and organic solvents from a variety of sample formats including tubes, microplates, and vials. Built-in methods optimise the concentration of water and water mixtures, while a range of accessories improve performance and productivity. Compact in size the miVac SpeedTrap frost-free cold trap not only provides unmatched volatile solvent recovery but also enables freeze drying of up to 250ml of aqueous samples. SpeedTrap is suitable for use with a wide range of solvents, from volatile organic solvents through to water and even higher boiling point solvents including 1,4-dioxane, tertiary butanol, and cyclohexane.

