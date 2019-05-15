Imaging system adopted by university

Syngene has announced its G:Box Chemi XRQ multi-application imager is being used at Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge, UK as both a teaching tool and as part of research to analyse genes and proteins associated with diseases.

The G:Box Chemi XRQ multi-application imager at Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge is so flexible that it is being used for teaching post-graduates and as part of research projects to detect DNA and proteins on gels and blots. Researchers in the school are using the system to accurately analyse the signal molecules implicated in the pathogenesis of diseases and could help provide information for identifying novel therapeutic targets for treatment.

Dr Grisha Pirianov, Senior Lecturer in Biomedical Sciences at Anglia Ruskin University commented: “We were using ECL/X-ray films for imaging our chemiluminescent Western blots, but this was costly, required a darkroom and it was difficult to obtain good quantitative results.”

Grisha continued: “We are now using a G:Box Chemi XRQ system regularly for research projects by PhD and post-doctoral scientists, as well as students on our Masters’ course in Applied Biosciences because it is simple for everyone to set-up with their own secure logins so they can customise their exposure times with specific antibodies and store results on their own computers. This means we no longer need to optimise our imaging times because the best images with low backgrounds are automatically captured. Also, since the G:BOX Chemi XRQ is more sensitive than the ECL/X-ray film approach our protein quantification is more accurate.”