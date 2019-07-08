IDT and 3CR to provide a custom genotyping solution

In the latest collaboration in a series to advocate for genomics research, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) is teaming up with 3CR Bioscience (3CR) to widen access to quality custom solutions for genotyping screening. The partnership fuses IDT’s oligo synthesis with 3CR’s PACE Genotyping Master Mix and expertise in designing assays. Researchers will be able to work with a combined technical service team to design and order custom PACE SNP assays. The service will speed up and reduce the cost of high-volume genotyping, particularly useful for those working in the agricultural biotech sector.

The new PACE SNP assays join IDT’s innovative rhAmpSNP and rhAmpSeq technologies, enabling the company to provide a complete genotyping solution for any requirement. The rhAmp PCR technology is popular for its accuracy and sensitivity, which is great for identifying, validating and performing small screens on genetic markers. Now, PACE technology provides a cost-effective, high performance solution for scaling projects from low- to high-throughput screens, great for PCR-based SNP or indel genotyping.

For each PACE SNP assay, a technical service team made up of experts from both IDT and 3CR will work together to design the sequences for leading IDT individually-synthesised oligos. Together, this will ensure the best possible assay design and manufacture for individual experiments. As well as improving reliability, the new service will lower the cost-per-sample compared to existing alternatives on the market.