ICP-OES systems with added intelligence

Agilent has launched a new generation of ICP-OES systems for laboratories serving the environmental, food, energy, chemicals and materials markets.



The new Agilent 5800 ICP-OES and 5900 ICP-OES systems incorporate an entirely new layer of smart capabilities that deliver deeper insight into samples, processes, and operational status. Greater instrument intelligence enables labs to avoid unplanned downtime, and take a more pro-active approach to reduce the need to remeasure samples.



“Remeasurement is a key issue because it leads to higher costs, lower profit margins, and inefficiencies in the laboratory,” said Keith Bratchford, vice president, and general manager of Agilent's Atomic Spectroscopy division. “Thanks to a range of sensors linked to unique software tools, the 5800 and 5900 will help labs get the right answer the first time by guiding them through their analysis.”



“It’s like having an experienced scientist with you as you measure your samples,” added Bratchford. “The 5800 and 5900 remove the requirement of being an expert in ICP-OES, which helps address staff turnover in labs and minimises the costs associated with retraining.”

