Hygienic furniture for cleanrooms and labs

Hygienic furniture specialist Teknomek has extended its TRESPA product line for cleanrooms and labs with wall mounted lab benches and floor cupboards. TRESPA TopLab® surfaces are naturally anti-microbial and are matched with Teknomek designed 304-grade steel fittings to enhance each item’s hygienic properties.

Sue Springett, commercial manager at Teknomek, says: “Our ‘quality meets quality’ TRESPA pairings have been in great demand since we launched the range at the start of the year. We’re building on the success of our tables with new products that offer additional options for businesses that cannot compromise on hygiene.”

The TRESPA floor cupboards have been developed with flexibility in mind as they can be used as standalone units or sit snuggly beneath Teknomek’s current range of TRESPA tables to suit the user’s needs. The cupboards are fitted with non-marking castors to enable fast cleaning access for all areas and minimise risk of dirt building up.

Each cupboard is supplied with one adjustable TRESPA shelf and there are numerous configurations available in the standard range. These include one and two door variants and with or without fitted drawers. All models come with long lasting and hygienic 304-grade stainless steel handles, shelf posts, hinges and castors.

The TRESPA wall mounted lab benches maximise space within a lab or cleanroom by freeing up space beneath. They feature a TopLab base with integrated upstand, which allows the product to sit flush to the wall. Each is supplied as a modular kit for easy installation and is completed with tough 304 grade stainless steel brackets. These are ergonomically designed as well as offering full access for fast clean down with no harbourage points.

Both the cupboards and the wall mounted lab benches are white with black trim so they are disability friendly and easy to see in cleanrooms.

Sue Springett concludes: “TRESPA TopLab surfaces are great option for labs and cleanrooms, they offer excellent chemical resistance, durability, antimicrobial and antistatic properties. Combined with 304 (or 316) stainless steel and hygienic easy clean design, creates a tough and long lasting quality solution.”