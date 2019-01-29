Hygienic design for valve clusters

Bürkert Fluid Control Systems. These virtually cavity-free assemblies are exceptionally cost-efficient in operation because the time required for cleaning and sterilisation work, for instance, is significantly reduced. In the food, bioengineering and pharmaceutical industries, numerous fluids used for different formulations must be precisely dosed. In this process, high hygiene standards and the relevant directives must be adhered to. Compact, modular valve clusters comprising proven assemblies simplify the process of planning and converting plants – as do the patented multiport valves and complex, multiport-based manifolds supplied byThese virtually cavity-free assemblies are exceptionally cost-efficient in operation because the time required for cleaning and sterilisation work, for instance, is significantly reduced.

Modular valve clusters

In order to respond flexibly to individual customer requirements, Bürkert offers a broad range of different valve solutions that are then combined to create the finished valve cluster. These are designed from the outset to minimise the volume of dead space. At the same time, the modular valve bodies provide maximum flexibility because the most varied functions can be integrated into the bodies depending on the processing variant. This ensures greater dosing precision based on defined volumes, the elimination of media cross-contamination thanks to reproducible cleaning results, enhanced plant availability due to shorter cleaning times combined with reduced operating costs based on savings achieved in the provision, preparation and disposal of cleaning media. What's more, the individual components already have the necessary certificates of conformity (FDA, 1935/2004, etc.) to ensure prompt validation of the overall system.

Hygienic valve solution

Multiport valves and complex, multiport-based manifolds such as the Robolux valve solution can meet the stringent requirements imposed by separation processes or be used to maintain sterile process conditions. Based on diaphragm valve technology and offering independent switching functions for two processes per body, the valves use a single diaphragm and just one actuating drive. As a result, they take up approximately 40% less space compared with conventional valve manifolds and are simpler to sterilise. Robolux valves can now also be combined with the control heads from the Element series. This opens up new possibilities for decentral automation of production sequences in the hygiene sector. The control head performs all pneumatic adjustment and feedback functions. Bus communication for the process valves is also integrated.