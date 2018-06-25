subscribe
Suppliers Database Subscribe Events
 

HPLC/UHPLC

HPLC column chiller/heater launched

25th June 2018


Torrey Pines Scientific has launched its new EchoTherm HPLC column chiller/heater model CO30 with its largest, easiest to access chamber. This new column chiller/heater has a temperature range from 4.0°C to 70°C readable and settable to 0.1°C. 

The PID temperature control software regulates temperatures to ±0.2°C, even at ambient. The chamber is large (15.625" tall x 6.385" wide x 5.125" deep) and is capable of holding four 30cm x 1inch columns, plus a valve, tubing and fittings. The chamber temperature is kept constant throughout by an internal fan. The chamber door opens down to the front, and columns, valves and fittings are mounted on the inside of the door for exceptional, unobstructed ease of access.
 
The EchoTherm Model CO30 also features RS232 I/O port for programming, and data collection, timer with user settable Auto-Off, Peltier technology with no CFCs, and separate chamber and valve drains.


Tags: 
Torrey Pines
HPLC column
EchoTherm


Related Stories: 
Vibration-free chilling/heating incubators
Vibration-free chilling incubators


Subscribe

Newsbrief

Read the latest newsbrief

Twitter Icon © Setform Limited

 

 

subscribe
We use cookies to give you the best possible experience on this website. By continuing to use the website you agree to our use of cookies. Close