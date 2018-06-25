HPLC column chiller/heater launched

Torrey Pines Scientific has launched its new EchoTherm HPLC column chiller/heater model CO30 with its largest, easiest to access chamber. This new column chiller/heater has a temperature range from 4.0°C to 70°C readable and settable to 0.1°C.

The PID temperature control software regulates temperatures to ±0.2°C, even at ambient. The chamber is large (15.625" tall x 6.385" wide x 5.125" deep) and is capable of holding four 30cm x 1inch columns, plus a valve, tubing and fittings. The chamber temperature is kept constant throughout by an internal fan. The chamber door opens down to the front, and columns, valves and fittings are mounted on the inside of the door for exceptional, unobstructed ease of access.



The EchoTherm Model CO30 also features RS232 I/O port for programming, and data collection, timer with user settable Auto-Off, Peltier technology with no CFCs, and separate chamber and valve drains.