High-throughput slide scanning

The new Olympus Slideview VS200 slide scanner captures high-quality virtual slide images and offers flexibility to empower advanced quantitative image analysis for brain, cancer and stem cell research, as well as drug discovery. Simple to use, its intuitive workflows enable users to start scanning a slide in as few as two clicks.

By employing Olympus X Line objectives at the core of the system, users obtain flatter images with a wider field of view and no intensity fall-off near the periphery. Scientists can see more of their slides in less time with the system’s lineup of flexible features, including:

· Five imaging modes: Switch between brightfield, fluorescence, darkfield, phase contrast and simple polarisation to enable the best observation method for the application

· Mix and match observation methods: Combine different observation methods to view structures that are only visible under certain conditions

· Optimised for X Line objectives: Specially designed light path provides more homogeneous illumination. X Line objectives also improve numerical aperture, chromatic aberration correction and flatness

· Scan multiple slide sizes at once: Supports 26×76mm, 52×76mm, 76×102mm and 102×127mm slides.

In addition to increased image quality, researchers will benefit from increased slide capacity. The system accommodates up to 35 sample trays with 210 26 × 76mm slides to be digitised in one batch. Hot-swap capabilities enable additional trays to be added to the loader before all the trays of a given project have been scanned. Scientists can run scans to finish overnight and have more time to focus on meaningful work.

Faster scanning is another benefit. The loader’s robotics quickly load and unload trays while coordinating with the focus and scan unit for fast image acquisition. Reliable sensor technology enables the loader to automatically detect trays, the number of slides and the size of the slides while the integrated barcode reader automatically captures and records slide information.

