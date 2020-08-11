High quality sterile deep well plates

Deep well microplates are an important class of functional plasticware used for sample preparation, compound storage, mixing, transport and fraction collection. They are widely used in life science laboratories and are available in different sizes and plate formats, the most commonly used being 96 well and 384 well plates made from virgin polypropylene.

The Porvair Sciences range of high quality deep well plates are available in several formats, well shapes and volumes (240 µl up to 2.2 ml). In addition, for researchers working in molecular biology, cell biology or drug discovery applications, all the deep well plates are available sterile to eliminate the risk of contamination. With qualified low extractables and low leachables characteristics, and contain no contaminants that may leach out and affect stored sample or bacterial or cell growth.

Krzysztof Kielmann, Microplates Product Manager at Porvair Sciences commented “We have developed our range of sterile deep well plates such that we can offer customers unmatched flexibility to select an optimised plate to suit their application.”

The microplates are precisely manufactured to ANSI/SLAS dimensions to ensure that they are completely automation compatible. Designed with raised well rims to facilitate reliable heat seal closure - critical for long term integrity of stored samples at -80°C. Used in conjunction with a support mat, and can be routinely centrifuged at up to 6000g.