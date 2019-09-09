High-precision biosensors

Forté Bio has launched new high precision Streptavidin biosensors for GxP labs. They were developed and qualified for applications in downstream drug discovery and regulated environments that have stringent assay precision requirements.

The new products have been QC-tested to limit biotinylated ligand loading variance, providing lot-to-lot biosensor consistency. Minimal lot-to-lot biosensor variance enables confident detection of variance from samples. Finally, rapid and stable capture of biotinylated molecules is enabled.

A datasheet featuring example kinetics assay data, coefficient of variation (CV) specifications, and more can be downloaded here.