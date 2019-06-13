Great opportunity for young scientists

Shimadzu offers the lab4you student program for young scientists from all over Europe for the fifth year in a row. By contacting Shimadzu, young scientists can apply for laboratory bench space for their own research. In the ultra-modern ‘Shimadzu Laboratory World’ at the European headquarters in Duisburg, Germany, new and well serviced analytical instrumentation from HPLC/UHPLC and SFC to GC, mass spectrometry, a wide range of spectroscopy equipment (UV, IR, FTIR, ICP) as well as MALDI-TOF and material testing & inspection equipment is accessible to ensure the best possible analytical results.

“Over the last four years, we had young scientists from Austria, Poland and Germany working in our lab," says Björn-Thoralf Erxleben, Manager of the European Innovation Center. “The topics of research were so diverse and interesting that on occasion we accepted two students, rather than just one per year.” Projects included the investigation of new UHPLC MS-MS methods for battery research, metabolism of pharmaceuticals in plants and the fracture and fatigue behaviour of carbon fibre reinforced plastics, to just name a few. The Lab4You-Program for young scientists is linked to the Shimadzu European Innovation Center, a collaboration with researchers all over Europe, in the pursuit of new solutions for tomorrow with regard to new analytical methods, tools, techniques and software solutions.

“Because of the extensive research environment, providing a unique possibility to work with devices that are best suited to and tailored for the own research, I highly recommend other students to apply for the lab4you student program,” says Dr. Carola Schultz, the first Lab4You student in 2015. A Ph.D. student at Münster University, Germany at the time, she now works as a Product Specialist for Consumables at Shimadzu Europa.



Application made easy

Interested students can apply in English language by submitting a short abstract of their research via www.shimadzu.eu/lab4you until October 31, 2019. The successful applicant will be selected by an expert jury at Shimadzu Europa. Laboratory space will be available for the duration of the research project. Requirements for participation are an undergraduate degree in science, an interesting topic of research and experience in the chosen technology. This applies to master students, doctoral students and post-docs from all scientific disciplines that require instrument-based analytics or material testing equipment.