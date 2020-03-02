Good Laboratory Practices software upgrade

Biotage® Extrahera™ is an automated sample preparation instrument for Supported Liquid Extraction (SLE), Solid Phase Extraction (SPE), Phospholipid Depletion (PLD) and Protein Precipitation (PPT) and customers can now harness the system’s advanced automation tools with the Good Laboratory Practices upgrade required by today’s modern laboratories.

GLP has evolved from a variety of regulatory bodies, such as the OECD and FDA, and aim to harmonize rules and practices for non-clinical studies, applicable for both public and private organizations. These polices are in place to ensure the quality and validity of data produced have met a standard criteria, ensuring the safety of the study. In essence, GLP is about organizing and recording how the study was planned, administered, monitored, and documented.

The new GLP software helps laboratory managers to administer the operation of the system, defining users and their different roles, this in turn assists data security through password protection and restricted access levels.

The software also enables the system to be networked, opening up options for data handling across a network and management of the system remotely. Finally, the new software creates a detailed audit trail, documenting all activities, including user credentials and reasons for making any method changes.

Biotage has also added a number of non-GLP benefits to the software including single sample processing, dual mode extraction and barcode management. “Since its introduction in 2015, the Biotage® Extrahera™ has transformed automated sample preparation with its precision engineering, easy to use software and flexible formats; now, with the new GLP software package, users can combine the utility of advanced laboratory automation with the organizational features used under GLP,” says Dr. Dan Menasco, Global Technical Product Manager, Analytical, Biotage.