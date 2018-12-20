Gentle efficient buffer reagents for lysing cells

Porvair Sciences reports on how its Chromatrap Lysis and Hypotonic buffers play a crucial role in enabling researchers to better explore and understand the underlying processes and mechanisms that drive biological organisms.

There are many benefits to using Chromatrap buffer reagents for lysing cells. These buffers have been formulated to act rapidly, gently and efficiently, ensuring reproducible results with high quality chromatin yields from various sample types. With chromatin being at the heart of Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (ChIP), the extraction and purification of chromatin is a vital starting point for epigenetics research.

Chromatrap Hypotonic Buffer has been widely proven to provide effective disruption of cell membranes through swelling of the cells. Benefiting from its optimised proprietary composition it delivers effective lysis of cell membranes to aid in the release of cell nuclei from a wide range of different organisms.

Chromatrap Lysis Buffers are formulated to ensure the nuclear membrane is disrupted releasing a high yield of nuclear material for research. The buffer for enzymatic shearing provides users with a complete lysis buffer for the disruption of nuclear cell membranes containing a milder detergent than that required for mechanical fragmentation. Alternatively, the buffer for sonication is formulated to ensure effective nuclear lysis and mechanical shearing for a range of different species of organism and is ideal for difficult to lyse cell types and tissues. This detergent based buffer is ideal for the fragmentation of samples by sonication. With the success of a ChIP assay being highly dependent on the quality of chromatin prepared, using Chromatrap buffer reagents to isolate chromatin from a sample can play an important role in the success of this process.