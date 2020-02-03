Genomics expert launches new exome panel

Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), a leading comprehensive genomics solutions provider, has launched its xGen Exome Research Panel v2, delivering reliable coverage of the exome at a fraction of the cost. The new panel builds on the consistency of the firm's popular xGen Exome Research Panel v1 with updated content and enhanced performance that meets ISO 13485 standards. The new panel was made at an unheard-of scale to increase sequencing coverage, consistency, and reliability – delivering a significant performance boost and cost savings to researchers.

The xGen Exome Research Panel v2 serves wide-ranging applications such as population studies, rare disease research, and oncology, delivering improved on-target rates and uniformity with increased sample coverage. The panel content has been updated using the most accurate and up-to-date exome reference combined with IDT’s bioinformatics design pipeline, providing even and complete coverage of expertly curated content.

An important benefit for researchers is that all of the xGen Exome Research Panel v2 probes were manufactured for one large synthesis lot. A single synthesis event for all of the probes ensures reproducible results and avoids expensive lot-to-lot revalidations.