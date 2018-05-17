Gene expression analysis service

AMS Bio has launched a service for high-throughput gene expression analysis.

Based on the NanoString nCounter platform, the service works with a large array of sample types, including formats such as formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE), which have been difficult to analyse by more traditional quantitative PCR.

Via the NanoString service users can simultaneously analyse expression of up to 800 mRNAs, miRNAs, DNA regions, or proteins. They simply send the company their samples and it will return a detailed gene expression report in less than two weeks. Researchers are able to choose from one of NanoString pre-made gene panels or design their own custom panel. Sample formats include RNA, cell and tissue lysates, whole blood, FFPE tissue, serum and plasma.

Maja Petkovic of AMS Bio said "We are pleased to be able to offer NanoString services. NanoString instruments are costly, which has traditionally limited the access to this powerful technology for many researchers. Not only can we now offer the technology to all researchers, but we've also simplified the complex ordering process and can provide complete data analysis for our customers."