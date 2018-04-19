Gel documentation system launched

Pop-Bio Imaging has launched a new development for the image capture and analysis of gels and blots. The innovative Vü system aims to open up a new era for gel documentation.

The new system uses no cameras, no lenses, filters, or lasers. Instead, it uses a new technology to accurately map images at ultra-high sensitivity and resolution. The result is a small desktop instrument with a very small footprint that can handle the full range of gel and blot applications – UV, blue light, blue-green, visible and chemiluminescence. The Advanced Progressive Imaging technology, which was developed in Cambridge, is a clever use of imaging sensors that accurately map low levels of light from any gel or blot.

Aside from the new technology being used in the instrument, the cost is also considerably lower than that of a traditional gel documentation system that uses high cost CCD cameras, lenses and filters. The new Pop-Bio Imaging system aims to become the new standard for gel and blot image capture and replace existing traditional gel documentation systems over the next few years.

Two variants of the instrument have been launched. The Vü-F is for fluorescence applications such as Etbr DNA gels using UV or safe dyes using blue light as well as visible light protein gels and blots. The Vü-C has increased sensitivity for chemiluminescent western blots. Further models for drug, virus and protein detection are being released in the coming months.