Gel documentation system introduced

When international bioresearch equipment provider Labnet International launched its popular electrophoresis and molecular biology product line in 2002, the brand included a single integrated horizontal gel electrophoresis unit. Fast forward to 2019 and that product line now includes over 30 electrophoresis products. Now, the Enduro line has further expanded with the addition of the next generation of gel documentation systems, the Enduro GDS II and GDS Touch II.

The new gel documentation systems are used for visualisation of DNA and protein stained within a gel, providing photo documentation for these gels in a laboratory setting.



The GDS II comes in either a 302nm or 365nm version and runs on Windows-based PCs. The GDS Touch II comes in either a 302nm or 365nm wavelength version, with 470nm epi-blue lights for use with safe dyes that eliminate the need for ethium bromide. The GDS Touch II also includes a built-in Windows 10 tablet computer. Both versions come with an added storage location on top to help maximise bench space.